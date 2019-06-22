GREENSBORO Ernest Theophalas Grimsley, 66, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 24 at Zion Chapel FWB Church, 377 Planters St., Ayden. Burial will follow in Mills Family Cemetery, 1647 Ivy Rd., Winterville. Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden, is assisting the family.

