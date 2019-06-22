GREENSBORO Ernest Theophalas Grimsley, 66, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 24 at Zion Chapel FWB Church, 377 Planters St., Ayden. Burial will follow in Mills Family Cemetery, 1647 Ivy Rd., Winterville. Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden, is assisting the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.