JUNE 3, 1960 - MARCH 9, 2020 Pamela Yvonne Grigsby, 59, of Greensboro, passed away on March 9, 2020 at Trellis Supportive Care, Winston-Salem, NC. Funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at First United Presbyterian Church. Visitation from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Burial will follow at York Memorial Park. Grier Funeral Service, 115 John McCarroll Avenue, Charlotte, NC is in charge of arrangements.

Service information

Mar 13
Visitation
Friday, March 13, 2020
11:30AM-12:00PM
First United Presbyterian Church
406 N College St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Mar 13
Funeral Service
Friday, March 13, 2020
12:00PM
First United Presbyterian Church
406 N College St
Charlotte, NC 28202
