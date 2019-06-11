REIDSVILLE Patrick McGinnis Griffin, 38, of Rocky Point, formerly of Reidsville, died on Thursday, June 6, 2019. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Main St. United Methodist Church with Rev. Joe Tarpley officiating and the family will see friends immediately following the service in the fellowship hall of the church. A native of Guilford Co., Patirick lived most of his life in Reidsville before moving to Wilmington and later to Rocky Point. He was the son of Harold Raine "Hal" Griffin and Donna Lynn McGinnis Griffin and was an employee of GE in Wilmington. Patrick had a quick wit, a great sense of humor, was an avid golfer, fisherman, a true grill master, and he loved spicy foods. He had a "green thumb," loved his friends and family, and especially his nephews. Patrick had the ability to fix and repair anything. He will be missed by all those who knew him, especially Dorothy. He is survived by his wife: Dorothy Wilson Griffin of the home, his parents: Hal and Donna McGinnis Griffin of Reidsville, his sister: Lauren Griffin Taylor (Lucas) of Summerfield, his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Carl and Lynn Wilson of Castle Hayne, his maternal grandmother: Emma McGinnis of Reidsville, his aunts: Marcia Treece of Reidsville, Patricia A. Griffin (Francy) of Sandy Ridge, and Donna Thomas of Reidsville, his nephews: Griffin Taylor and Parker Taylor, and many cousins. Memorials may be made to: the Patrick M. Griffin Machinist Scholarship, c/o RCC Foundation P.O. Box 38 Wentworth, NC 27375. Citty Funeral Home is assisting the Griffin family. Online condolences may be made at www.cittyfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.