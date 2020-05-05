SEPTEMBER 21, 1935 - MAY 2, 2020 STOKESDALE Otis Elton Griffin, 84, left this earthly life Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Annie Penn Hospital. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Palestine United Methodist Church while observing the recommended social distancing guidelines. Mr. Griffin was born on September 21, 1935, in Rockingham County, to the late Henry Elton Griffin and Nellie Tilley Griffin. He was a faithful member of Palestine United Methodist Church. He retired from Burlington Industries with over 42 years of service. Otis enjoyed spending time with the crew at Rocky's Grocery and Hardee's. He loved working in the garden and mowing, relaxing with the Grand Ole Opry and Walker Texas Ranger. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Griffin and a sister, Ruby Phillips. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Wilma Mabe Griffin; son Donald Griffin and fiancée Wendy Murphy (her daughter Jennifer); sister Frances Everette; four nieces and two nephews. Mr. Griffin will lie in state at Colonial Funeral Home Tuesday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. and Wednesday until 12 noon. Memorial contributions may be made to the Palestine United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Susan McGee, 490 Griffin Rd., Stokesdale, NC 27357 Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home 137 Ellisboro Rd.

