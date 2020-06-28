JUNE 1, 1932 - JUNE 26, 2020 Nell Green Griffin, 88, went home to be with Jesus and her daughter Lisa on Friday, June 26, 2020. She was born on June 1, 1932 in Monticello, NC to George and Marie Green. She attended St. Paul UMC for many years, serving as a Sunday school teacher and was a member of Monticello UCC. Nell graduated from Monticello High school in 1950. She married Pete Griffin, the love of her life, in 1958. She stayed home and raised her five beautiful girls, filling their home with love and laughter. She was known for her artistic ability, sense of humor, fabulous cooking, beautiful flowers, and famous dance moves. Nell was predeceased by her daughter Lisa, granddaughter Logan, and great-grandson Oliver; also, siblings Grace Strader, Florence Summers, George, David, Raymond, and Curtis Green. She is survived by her loving husband Vincent "Pete" Griffin, daughters Lori (Randy), Leslie (Eric), Lyndi (Greg), and Libbi (Jeff), and son-in-law Bill Kingree. She was also "Gran" to ten grandchildren: Lindsay, Leah, Jake, Lexi, Lauren, Alex, Nick, Leanna, Luke, and Roman. She was known as "Gigi" to the great-grandchildren: McKenna, Peyton, Tyler, Evie, Mila, Leo, Hayden, and Colt. She is also survived by her siblings Frank, Otis, and Ernie Green, Gladys Loftis, Faye Baucom and many wonderful nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 3rd at Wilkerson Funeral Home in Reidsville, NC at 11:00 am with Pastor Greg Bouck officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Baptist Church in Reidsville. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, social distancing will be observed and everyone is required to wear a face mask. If you do not feel comfortable attending, the service will be live-streamed and viewable starting at the time of service on wilkersonfuneral.com. Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions can be made to Monticello UCC at PO Box 496, Browns Summit, NC 27214 or, St. Paul UMC at 2905 N. O'Henry Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27405. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
