EDEN Mrs. Ida Mae Griffin, 91, died Thursday, May 30, 2019. Funeral services 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 5 at New St. Paul Baptist Church in Eden. Burial at Chapel Hill Progressive Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Ruffin. Perry-Spencer Funeral Home, Eden
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.