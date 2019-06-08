EDEN Jean Harris Griffin, age 78, went to her heavenly home on June 6, 2019 surrounded by her family at Hospice Home of Rockingham County. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11 at Fair Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Rick Smith presiding. The family will receive friends on Monday evening, June 10, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Fair Funeral Home and other times at her daughter, Lisa's home. Ms. Griffin was born in Rockingham County to the late Albert "Fat" and Clara Murphy Harris. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Jean was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed reading and spending time with her family. Jean was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Bobby Harris; and sister, Sue Harris Roach. Surviving are daughters Sherri Griffin Smith and husband Rick, of Eden; and Lisa Griffin Wray and husband Michael of Stoneville; sister, Sylvia Harris Woods of Eden; brother, Charles Harris and wife Carolyn of Eden; grandchildren; Jordan Goggin of Nashville, TN, Justin Goggin of Eden, Tori Smith Boyd and husband Michael of Garner, NC, and Jacob Smith of Boone, NC; ten nieces and nephews, and six great-nieces and nephews. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Home of Rockingham County, PO Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com.
