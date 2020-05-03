APRIL 29, 2020 ON APRIL 29, 2020 Goodman G. Griffin III, affectionately known as G3, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 84. Goodman was born in 1935 to Goodman G. Griffin, Jr. and Olivia (Ruzic) Griffin Rabeler. He received his Mechanical Engineer degree from the University of Alabama in 1964. His first job after graduation was with General Tire and then with Union Carbide. He retired from Eveready Battery Company (Energizer) in 1998 after 31 years. Goodman married Patricia McDonagh Griffin on September 26, 1959. They were married for thirty-four years before Patty's untimely death. They raised four sons: Goodman IV, Mark, Bruce and Scott. He enjoyed running, bicycling, photography and boating. He was an avid camper and loved nature. Goodman was a proud Bama fan and watched all of their games. He actually attended UA when Bear Bryant was coach. He was amazed at the continued growth of both the campus and the stadium. Goodman was preceded in death by his father, "The Colonel" Goodman, Jr., his mother, Olivia and his sweet wife, Patty. He is survived by his second wife, Judith, his sons Goodman IV (Rebecca) of Roanoke, VA; Mark (Stephanie) of Summerfield, NC; Bruce (Cindy) of Trinity, NC; Scott (Jamie) of Boone, NC; his brother, Stephen Griffin, of Pensacola; his sister, Mary Garland, of Elkhart, Texas; seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Due to COVID-19 the family will hold a private graveside service. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date when permitted. Memorials in Goodman's name may be addressed to Pennybyrn, marked for The Resident Healthcare Fund, 109 Penny Road, High Point NC 27260. Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com. Wright Funerals-Cremations 1726 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262

