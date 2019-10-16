EDEN Forrest Odell Griffin, 96, died Sunday, October 13, 2019. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, October 17 at Bold Springs Baptist Church in Ruffin. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Progressive Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Perry-Spencer Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.