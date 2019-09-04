DECEMBER 13, 1937 - SEPTEMBER 1, 2019 James Dwight Gregson, Jr., 81, of Liberty, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Friends Homes West. He was a member of the 1956 graduating class of Liberty High School and earned his bachelor's degree from N.C. State University in 1960, where he was an honorary member of the fraternities Kappa Fi Kappa and Epsilon Pi Tau. In June of 1958, he married his high school sweetheart, Hilda "Tootie" Pike. Jim served in the NC National Guard and joined Gregson Furniture in 1961, later acquiring the family business with his brother, where he served as president until 1987. He was a member of Liberty First United Methodist Church and served as president of the Liberty Rotary Club. He enjoyed flying, golfing and sitting on his deck at Holden Beach. Jim was born December 13, 1937 to Dwight and Orlynne Gregson and was also preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Barney and Mamie Gregson. Jim is survived by his wife, Hilda "Tootie" Pike Gregson; son, J.D. Gregson III "Tripp"; daughter, Kara Jean Sheppard and her husband, Ben; granddaughters, Abigail Gregson, Olivia Gregson, and Maddy Sheppard; brother, Doug Gregson and sister, Peggy Davis. At the family's request, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jim's memory to Hospice of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405. Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.LoflinFH.com. Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty is honored to serve the Gregson family. Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty 212 West Swannanoa Avenue, Liberty, NC 27298
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.