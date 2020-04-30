MARCH 14, 1939 - APRIL 28, 2020 Faye Bullins Gregson, 81, formerly of Liberty, a resident at Friends Home at Guilford, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital. She was a graduate of Sandy Ridge High School, class of 1957, in Sandy Ridge, NC. Through the years she was employed by Jefferson Standard Life Insurance Company of Greensboro, Liberty Savings and Loan of Liberty and State Street Interiors of Greensboro. A private service will be held. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Odell and Wilmoth Brown Bullins. Surviving is her husband of 52 years, Doug Gregson; son, Jason Gregson; sister, Peggy Hill; four nieces; one nephew; and three great-nephews. At the family's request, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.LoflinFH.com. Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty is honored to serve the Gregson family. Loflin Funeral Home PO Box 40, Liberty, NC 27298

To plant a tree in memory of Faye Gregson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries