MAY 26, 1949 - JULY 27, 2019 Whitsett David "Buddy" Nathaniel Gregory, 70, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Alamance Regional Medical Center. A native of Guilford County, he was born May 26, 1949 to the late Fred Nathaniel and Ruby Marie Highfill Gregory and was the husband of 49 years to Gloria Justice Gregory of the home. David was a member of Brightwood Christian Church and was a US National Guard veteran. He worked as the operations supervisor at Parthenon Realty and served as a volunteer firefighter of Mt. Hope Fire Department for over 15 years. David enjoyed fishing, woodworking and spending time with his family. Survivors include his wife, Gloria; daughters, Teresa Gregory Brantley (Sean) and Heather Gregory Burns (Robbie); grandchildren, Kaylee, Tyler and Caden; brother, Tommy Gregory and sister, Lydia Ferguson. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jimmy Gregory. A service to celebrate David's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Brightwood Christian Church with the burial to follow in the church cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Lowe Funeral Home and Crematory and other times at the home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hospice Foundation of Greater Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405. You may sign the online register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com. Lowe Funeral Home 2205 South Church St.
