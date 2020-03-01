Clyde Herbert Gregory, 90, passed away February 27, 2020. A 2:00 p.m. graveside service will be held Monday, March 2, 2020 at Lakeview Memorial Park. Clyde was born June 2, 1929 in Guilford County, NC to the late Paul Clyde Gregory and Elma Payne Gregory. He worked for many years with Cone Mills Corporation and retired with Offutt Publishing. In his spare time Clyde enjoyed gardening and was always generous to share what he had grown. He was a cherished family member, loving husband and a source of strength and encouragement for his family. Clyde was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth M. Gregory. He was also preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Peggy Gregory (wife of brother, Arnold). Survivors include brothers, Evander Gregory (Macy), and Arnold Gregory, both of Greensboro. In addition, he is survived by nephew, Jeff Gregory (Teri) of High Point, NC. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Eller Memorial Baptist Church, 1124 Walnut Street, Greensboro, NC, 27405. Special thanks is extended to the staff at Blumenthal Nursing and Rehab for all the care shown to Clyde as well as his family. Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel is assisting the Gregory family.

To send flowers to the family of Clyde Gregory, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 2
Graveside Service
Monday, March 2, 2020
2:00PM
Lakeview Memorial Park
3600 N. Ohenry Blvd.
Greensboro, NC 27405
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Clyde's Graveside Service begins.

Tags

Load entries