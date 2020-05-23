FEBRUARY 12, 1946 - MAY 16, 2020 Greensboro Ms. Judith Parry Gregorio, 74, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Beacon Place Hospice Home. Daughter of the late William T. Parry and Vera M. Parry (Nobbs), Judith Parry was born in London, England on February 12, 1946. The daughter of an American soldier stationed in London during World War II, she and her mother immigrated to the United States shortly after the war, settling in Buffalo, NY. Judy was a graduate of Bennett High School in Buffalo, and Antioch College in Yellow Springs, Ohio. She was a social worker in Chautauqua County, NY for 25 years, retiring in 2005 and relocating to Greensboro. She had a passion for her family and friends, reading, history, bowling, and ice cream. She is survived by her son James Alan Gregorio, daughter-in-law Caroline Sparrow Gregorio, and granddaughters Isabella Parry Gregorio and Sarah Grace Webster Gregorio, all of Greensboro, NC. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Judy loved animals almost as much as she loved ice cream, and memorial contributions may be made to SPCA of the Triad at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd., Greensboro, NC 27405. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
