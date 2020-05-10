GREGG, TREVA TICKLE APRIL 4, 1924 - MAY 8, 2020 TREVA Tickle Gregg, 96, of Reidsville, went home to be with her Lord on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Brookdale of Reidsville. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM, Monday, May 11, 2020 at Lakeview Memorial Park. Treva was born in Rockingham County to the late Ashby Odell Tickle and Mary Diamond Tickle. She worked for many years at the American Tobacco Company and was a member of College Park Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Gregg; children, Deborah Gregg and Doug Hall; siblings, Yvonne, JoAnn, Pervis, Melvin, Odell, Lucy, Garland, Thelma and Otis. She is survived by her son; Terry Gregg and wife, Carol; stepson, Earl Gregg and wife, Anne; grandchildren, Kevin Gregg and wife, Katy, Rusty Gregg and friend, Tara Mann, Michael Gregg and wife, Tracy and Jeff Gregg; great grandchildren, Samuel, Jordan and Samantha Gregg; brothers, Stewart Tickle and wife, Betty and Kenny Tickle and wife, Kay. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Wilkerson Funeral Home is assisting the family and condolences may be made at www.wilkersonfuneral.com
