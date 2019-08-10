JANUARY 18, 1937 - AUGUST 8, 2019 Roy Junior Greeson, 82, went to be with the Lord Thursday, August, 8, 2019 at Moses Cone Hospital. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Sharpe Road Baptist Church with Dr. Alton Cook and Rev. John Malek officiating. Interment will follow in Guilford Memorial Park. Roy was born in Guilford County on January 18, 1937, a son to the late Charlie Roy Greeson and Flossie Amick Greeson. He worked as a plumber and was a member of Sharpe Road Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Gattie Bailey Greeson; daughters, Sheryl Bogue and husband Chris, and Shelia Greeson; sons, Thomas Greeson and Todd Greeson; two precious grandchildren, Kristen Nance and husband Travis, and Brandon Bogue; great-grandson, Trevor Nance. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Sharpe Road Baptist Church. Hanes-Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel is assisting the family and online condolences may be made at www.HanesLineberryFHSedgefield.com. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel 6000 W. Gate City Blvd.
