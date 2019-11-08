OCTOBER 4, 1929 - NOVEMBER 2, 2019 GREENSBORO - Mrs. Betty J. Greer, 90, died Saturday, November 2, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Forbis and Dick, N. Elm St. Chapel with Rev. Dave Linderman officiating. Interment will follow in Guilford Memorial Park. Mrs. Greer was born on October 4, 1929 in Greensboro, daughter of the late Roscoe Jasper and Lucy Pascal Jarrett. She was a lifelong member of Magnolia Street Baptist Church. She retired from Western Electric in 1977 and then began a career of service working downtown at Hodges Thrift Store, where she ministered to folks from all walks of life. She never met a stranger and was willing to help anyone in need. She was a loving devoted wife, mother and friend. The light of her life was her only son Benny. She continually went above and beyond in her devotion and support to him. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Benjamin Greer, Sr. in 1991; sisters, Barbara Jean Jarrett and Marie Lacock and brother, Charles Jarrett. She is survived by her son, Benny Greer; brother, Earl Jarrett; sister, Becky Rich and many nieces and nephews who loved and adored her. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com. Forbis and Dick, N. Elm St. 1118 N. Elm St.
