Greensboro Dr. Teresa Heath Greenwood, died Friday, December 27, 2019. Her funeral will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. James Baptist Church at 12:30 p.m. Burial will be at Lakeview Memorial Park.
Greenwood, Dr. Teresa Heath
