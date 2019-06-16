GREENSBORO GEORGE WALLACE GREENHALGH III, A resident of Greensboro passed away on Thursday June 13, 2019 at the Hospice Home in High Point. He was born May 25, 1940 in Providence, RI, the son of George Wallace Greenhalgh, Jr. and Eleanor Elizabeth (Jordan) Greenhalgh. George retired from the Leesona Corporation. as a Processing Engineer after 50 years of service. Among his many interests, including collecting model cars, fishing and golf, George was a devoted husband, father, "Pa" and brother. His greatest joy was his family. He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Bonnie L. Greenhalgh and a grandson, Ricky Cota. George is survived by his wife, Clarice (Hill) Greenhalgh; daughters, Nancy J. Pezzullo and husband Ronald of Cranston, RI, Karen L. Malloy and husband Brian of West Greenwich, RI; son, George W. Greenhalgh, IV and wife Lisa of Warwick, RI; sister, Barbara A. Nicoll of West Warwick, RI; brother, Dennis Greenhalgh and wife Sheila of Hayes City, FL; seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday at the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield. Private family interment will be in Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in George's memory to the American Heart Association and Hospice of the Piedmont. Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com
