GREENSBORO Wendy Tibbetts Greene, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, scholar, poet and painter, died Wednesday, June 26, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. She was 83. Wendy was born in 1936 in Japan to British ex-pats. In 1939, she, her older sister Jane, and her parents fled Japan for Canada as war loomed. They lived in Canada, Brazil, Argentina, and Great Britain before settling in Ridgewood, NJ, when the girls were teenagers. Wendy received her undergraduate degree from Wells College and went on to graduate school in English at Indiana University. In her first class on her first day of grad school, she met Michael Greene. They were married within a year. Michael and Wendy went from Indiana to Columbia, Missouri, where she taught at Stephens College, before arriving in Greensboro in 1974. Over the years, Wendy taught English and composition at Greensboro College, Bennett College, NC A&T University and Methodist University in Fayetteville. She juggled raising four kids and her work with finishing her dissertation, receiving her Ph.D. the same year that her oldest child graduated from high school. She published poetry in several journals, took up painting watercolors, and was an active member of New Garden Friends Meeting. She adored her grandchildren, reveled in all things British, and was happily at work on a novel. She taught her children to clean as you cook, always take the high road, and spend your time doing what you love. She is survived by her husband, Michael; her four children, Lisa Greene of Tampa, FL; Dan Greene (Tracy) of Jamestown; Ted Greene (Jenny) of High Point; and Matt Greene (Heather) of Winston-Salem; her six grandchildren, Gracie, Anna, Ian, Jamie, Mia, and Addy; her brother-in-law, Bard Crawford; and her nephews and niece, John, Jennifer, Jim, and Scott Crawford. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Margaret Tibbetts and her sister, Jane Crawford. Memorial services will be Sunday, July 7, at 3 pm at New Garden Friends Meeting in Greensboro.
