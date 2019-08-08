DECEMBER 2, 1935 - AUGUST 6, 2019 MADISON Robert Elvin Greene, 83, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, August 9, 2019 at Eden United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:30 p.m., Friday at the church and all other times at the residence. Mr. Greene was born on December 2, 1935 in Rockingham County to the late Ralph Gordon Greene and Virginia McDaniel Greene. Robert was a 1955 graduate of Reidsville High School and a retiree from Duke Power after 35 years of service. He was an active member of the Eden United Methodist Church where he once sang in the church choir and also once served as Sunday School Superintendent. His love for gospel music and crossword puzzles were great, but he enjoyed nothing more than watching sports, especially the Braves, Cowboys and Wolfpack. Robert also was a faithful blood and pheresis donor. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Wilma Isenhour and Iva Carolyn Greene; brother, Ralph Greene and step-mother, Ruby Woodall Greene. Survivors include his loving and faithful wife of 60 years, Ann Apple Greene; daughter, Miranda Boles (Jimmy); sons, Tommy Greene (Wendi) and Bobby Greene; grandchildren, Zack Boles (Cassidy), Leanna Cutchins (George), Mckenzie Greene, Sophia Greene Wilkins (Zach) and Isabella Greene; great-grandchildren, Coralynn and Anna Boles and Lucas Wilkins and special granddog, Emmitt. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Eden United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 844 Eden Church Rd., Madison, NC 27025. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Rd., Madison, NC 27025
