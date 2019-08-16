Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RALEIGH HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... NORTHERN GUILFORD COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 315 AM EDT * AT 1221 AM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS ONGOING FROM NEARLY STATIONARY THUNDERSTORMS. UP TO TWO INCHES HAVE ALREADY FALLEN ACROSS THIS AREA, WITH AN ADDITIONAL INCH OR TWO POSSIBLE WITHIN THE NEXT HOUR. THIS WILL LEAD TO URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... SUMMERFIELD, STOKESDALE, LAKE TOWNSEND MARINA, MONTICELLO, HAW RIVER STATE PARK, LAKE TOWNSEND AND BELEWS LAKE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODS AND FLASH FLOODS. IF FLASH FLOODING IS OBSERVED ACT QUICKLY. MOVE UP TO HIGHER GROUND TO ESCAPE FLOOD WATERS. DO NOT STAY IN AREAS SUBJECT TO FLOODING WHEN WATER BEGINS RISING. &&