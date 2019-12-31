FEBRUARY 25, 1929 - DECEMBER 26, 2019 Joan McGonigle Greene was born February 25, 1929 in Bayonne, NJ and passed peacefully from this life on December 26, 2019 at home in Garner, NC. She was preceded in death by her parents Daniel J. and Myrtle B. (Andre) McGonigle and husband Charles L. Greene. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her son Charles Greene (Gretchen) and his children Justin and Sarah, son Daniel Greene (Marianne) and their children Connor, Daniel, Caroline, William and Raymond, son Christopher Greene and his daughter Heather and daughter Ellen Stafford (Kirk) and their daughters Maya and Leah, brothers Daniel McGonigle (Bernice), Thomas McGonigle (Janet) and James Greene (Marilyn) and cousins Corrine Mayer, Calista Birney and Susan Ottem. Joan loved her family, her dogs including one Saint Bernard and a long succession of headstrong dachshunds, singing Broadway tunes and sharing a good laugh. She had a special love for young children and worked for many years as a childcare provider in Greensboro, NC, where she also volunteered for Meals on Wheels and Wesley Long Hospital. Joan was widely known as the world's greatest Nana and each of her grandchildren would tell you with absolute certainty that they were her favorite. She lived a life of extraordinary love and everyone who knew her was better for it. Her family is eternally grateful to Hope, Susan and Cindy of Happy Hearts Home Care, whose amazing care allowed Joan to live every one of her ninety years in her own home and on her own terms. They would also like to thank the wonderful team at Transitions HospiceCare who made it possible for Joan to spend her last days in comfort surronded by family, and the Cremation Society of the Carolinas for their compassionate assistance after her passing. In lieu of flowers, it was Joan's wish that donations be made to St. Jude's Childrens's hospital. "Remember when you leave this earth, you can take with you nothing that you have received, only what you have given: A heart enriched by honest service, love, sacrifice and courage" --St. Francis
