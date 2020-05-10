GREENE, ALMA MARTIN NOVEMBER 20, 1933 - JANUARY 15, 2020 Alma Martin Greene took her journey to Heaven on Jan. 15 2020 at the age of 86, surrounded by her family and love after a long brave illness. Alma was born on Nov. 20, 1933 to Floyd and Mabel Martin in Jeffersonville, KY. She was the 2nd oldest of 8 children. She is preceded in death by her parents, both brothers and 3 sisters. Alma is survived by her husband of 65 years, Paul J Greene and children Charlotte (Clark) Atchison, Debbie (Mark) Huffines, Paul (Jesse) Greene, Phyllis Harding, Ronald Greene, 6 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and many loved ones. Alma lived an adventurous life and experienced many things. Alma and Paul lived in Chicago then moved to Derbendi Khan, Iraq for 4 years and returned to America to live in Va. Then settled in Greensboro, NC where Alma earned her brokers license. They also lived in Florida and Las Vegas. Alma loved Jesus with all her heart and lived by example. A day never passed that she wasn't on her knees praying and reading her Bible. She always gave of herself from her heart with deep love and care to everyone. Our love for each other will live forever. Almas funeral was held Jan.17, 2020 and she was laid to rest in the mountains of Newland NC. George Brothers funeral Home Greensboro,NC
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.