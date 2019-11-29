Daniel Green passed away November 27, 2019 at 96 years of age. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Green, and his stepson, Brian Gaydon. He is survived by his wife, Brenda W. Green; children, David Green, wife Carol, Jonathan Green, wife Jan, and Rachel Showfety, husband Ernest; stepchildren, Lana Latham, husband Bowen, and Lori Woodard; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Daniel Green was a graduate of Indiana University and served on active duty in Europe during World War II. A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Forbis & Dick Guilford Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.