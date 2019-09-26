Helen Marie Gray passed away at home peacefully on September 25, 2019 at the age of 93. Helen is predeceased by her husband Tom, brother Bill and son Kevin. Helen is lovingly remembered by: her children Colleen Evans, Punky Keller (Ken), Susie Baughard, Tommy Gray (Patty), Michael Gray (Wanda), and Patti Shalley (Tom); her fourteen grandchildren; and great-granddaughter. Helen enjoyed nothing more than being with her dear friends and family except maybe mashed potatoes and hot dogs. The funeral service will be held at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, where Helen was a parishioner for sixty years. The service will be on Monday September 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at Tom and Patty Shalley's house. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sanctuary House in Greensboro or a charity of your choice.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.