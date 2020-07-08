REIDSVILLE Helen Harris Graves, died Thursday, July 2, 2020. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at New Center Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Public will view on Wednesday, July 8 from 1 to 7 p.m. at McLaurin Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Helen Graves as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries