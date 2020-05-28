REIDSVILLE Mrs. Gracie Harrison Graves died on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Graveside services will be held on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Elm Grove Church Cemetery in Reidsville, NC at 2 p.m. with McLaurin Funeral Home assisting the family.

