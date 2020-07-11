He was born in Guilford County on January 23, 2004 to Victor Graves and Asdawn Wiley. He was educated in the local public schools and attended Ben L. Smith High School. Cincere loved all sports and enjoyed playing video games. Survivors include parents, Victor Graves and Asdawn Wiley; brother, Quanta Graves; sister, Janiya Graves; girlfriend, Angelica Evans; grandparents Barbara Wiley, Brenda Graves, Michael Ishmael and Abdul Saddiqua; aunts, Bernadette Graves, Jamila Graves, Crystal Graves, Queta Wiley, Sheree Wiley and Kierra Herbin; cousins, Destiny Graves, Shawn Steens, Eric Wiley, Jada Wiley, Derrick Wiley, Jasmine Allen, Junesha Perry, Jaswan Frasier and Elijah Graves; other relatives and friends. A viewing and celebration of life will be held privately, followed by the interment. Online condolences may be offered at www.serenityfhcremations.com.
