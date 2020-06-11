JUNE 19, 1930 - JUNE 7, 2020 Greensboro Truett Allen Grant passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, just a few days shy of ninety years old. He was born on June 19, 1930 in High Point, NC, to the late L.L. and Elsie Blankenship Grant. Truett was a lifelong member of Green Street Baptist Church in High Point. He was a Duke University graduate. While at Duke, he was an all-conference tackle. Sports were Truett's first calling, and his passion and talent in football followed after college by playing in the NFL with both the Detroit Lions and the Philadelphia Eagles. Truett started out in sales with the 3M Company in High Point and retired after forty-two years of service as the director of the Furniture and Fabric Industry Center. Following his retirement, he continued to work by starting TAG Associates and was a manufacturing rep for Bramble Furniture. Truett served on the board of directors with the Baptist Retirement Homes of North Carolina. He was honored by them by having a memory care unit named after him at Brookridge in Winston-Salem. He is preceded in death by his parents; and four brothers and sisters, Worth Grant, Roy Lee Grant, Marse Grant and Carolyn Delap. Truett is survived by his wife of sixty-eight years, Betty Simmons Grant; daughters, Pam Oys (John) and Denny Leonard (Jerry); four grandchildren, Auston Grant Oys, Kasie Oys Palmer, Amanda Brooke Leonard and Grant Allen Leonard; two great-grandchildren, Charlie Oys Palmer and Ollie Grant Palmer. A funeral service for Truett will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Green Street Baptist Church in High Point, NC, with Pastor Brandon Ware and Pastor Blythe Wall officiating. A visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow at Guilford Memorial Park in Greensboro. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Truett's name to Baptist Retirement Homes of North Carolina, Inc., P.O. Box 11024, Winston-Salem, NC 27116. Sechrest Funeral Service is honored to serve the Grant family. Memories and online condolences for the Grant family may be made at www.sechrestfunerals.com. Sechrest Funeral Service 1301 E. Lexington Ave. High Point, NC 27262
