NOVEMBER 5, 1946 - MAY 10, 2020 BROWNS SUMMIT - LaVerne Marquett Grant, 73, was born to John Grant and Marie Vincent. She was a member of Laughlin Memorial United Methodist Church. She was a dedicated employee of Dixie Sales for over 20 years. Survivors include daughter, Inyajah Thema; grandchildren, Nyema Malloy, Jahbria McKenzie and Manijah McKenzie; other relatives and friends. A public viewing will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations, 1024 Homeland Avenue, Greensboro, NC. Online condolences may be offered at www.serenityfhcremations.com.

To plant a tree in memory of LaVerne Grant as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries