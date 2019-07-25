GREENSBORO--Mrs. Ruth Dillard Grandy, 91, died July 21, 2019. Graveside services will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Lakeview Memorial Park, hwy. 29 N, Greensboro. Her remains may be viewed at Grace Lutheran Church where she was a member, 1315 E. Washington St. Greensboro, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019. She was a native of Rockingham County, where she graduated from Douglas High School, Eden. She attended Lutheran College and A&T College (NC A&T State University) in Greensboro where she was employed for over 30 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, JWR Grandy, III (uncle Rudy). She leaves to cherish her memory, a daughter, Shirlye Grandy, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church. Arrangements entrusted to Perry-Spencer Funeral Home.
