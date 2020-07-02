DECEMBER 19, 1920 - JUNE 26, 2020 Mr. Marvin Benjamin Graeber, age 99, of Greensboro, North Carolina, was born in Kannapolis, North Carolina on December 19, 1920. He was the son of Lewis Augustus Graeber and Cora Knight Graeber. He departed this life on Friday, June 26, 2020 at his home in Greensboro, North Carolina. A public viewing will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Hinnant Funeral Service, 512 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Greensboro, NC 27406. Masks are required for entry. He was baptized on Easter Sunday 1921 at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church. He graduated from Carver High School in 1939. Marvin joined the US Army in 1939 and served in Europe. Upon receiving an honorable discharge, he attended North Carolina Agricultural and Technical College (now North Carolina A&T State University), graduating in 1949 with a bachelor of science degree. While an undergrad, he crossed the burning sands of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated to become a member of Mu Psi chapter in 1947. In 1951, Marvin was called to re-enter the US Army because of the Korean Conflict. After his tour of duty, he enrolled in graduate school at the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana, graduating in 1952 with a master of science degree. In 1954, Marvin married Beulah Mae Long of Landis, North Carolina, who preceded him in death. To this union was born one daughter. Marvin was employed at North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University (NC A&T SU) from 1953 until his retirement in 1983. During his thirty (30) years of employment at NC A&T SU, he held the positions of assistant dean of men, superintendent of buildings & grounds and campus police, retiring as associate director of the physical plant. Marvin was appointed by the NC Department of Justice to serve as a campus policeman from 1962 through 1972. In addition to his active membership in Grace Lutheran Church in Greensboro, NC, Marvin has been active in his community. He has served as elder and president of the Men's Club of Grace Lutheran Church, in Greensboro, NC. He has served on the Board of Directors for the Southeastern District of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod, precinct chairman, president of the Greensboro Citizen's Association, director of the Mid-East Region of the NC A&T SU Alumni Association, life member of the Greensboro Branch of the NAACP, organizer and president of the Knight Family Reunion, member of the NC A&T SU Foundation Board of Directors, treasurer of the NC A&T SU Sports Hall of Famers, chairman of the Guilford County Board of Social Services and active member of Tau Omega chapter of Omega Psi Phi. Marvin served 24 months in foreign theaters and received the American Theater Medal, EAMET Medal with four (4) bronze service stars, Asiatic-Pacific Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal. In addition to the medals listed above, Marvin has received many awards and honors; some are: the Silver Beaver Award from the Boy Scouts of America, induction into the NC A&T Sports Hall of Famers (Baseball), the Guilford County Democratic Party Chairman's Award, Senior of the Month in 1987 from the City of Greensboro, the NC A&T SU Hall of Fame Award of Excellence, and Citizen of the Year and Founder's Day Awards from the Tau Omega chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. He is survived by his daughter Sharon D. Graeber, of the home, a host of nieces, nephews and close family friends. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the funeral is private invitation only. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the general fund of Grace Lutheran Church, 1315 East Washington Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27405. Hinnant Funeral Service 512 Martin Luther King Jr Drive
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.