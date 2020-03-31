NOVEMBER 15, 1939 - MARCH 29, 2020 Margaret Lu Sands Gorrell, 80, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at her home. A private memorial service (invitation only) will be held on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. A Stokes County native, Margaret was born on November 15, 1939, to the late John and Tecora Chapman Sands. She was a member of Goodwill Baptist Church of Kernersville. Margaret was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. Her family was her life. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Jackie Chilton; her son-in-law, Casey Oldham; and her nephew, Brett Chilton. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, William Thomas Gorrell of the home; her daughters, Debra Garner (Cris) of Minot, ND and Michelle Oldman of Meadows of Dan, VA; her brother, John Arch Sands (Sharon) of Greensboro; her brother-in-law, Maurice Chilton; four grandchildren, Shawn Crouse(Victoria), Ashley Kates, Paige Garner, and Dillon Garner; and four great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shepherd's Chapel, PO Box 416, Gravette, AR 72736. Ray Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Margaret Gorrell and all are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.rayfuneralhome.com. Ray Funeral Home 119 N. Market Street, Madison, NC 27025
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.