JULY 22, 1919 - JULY 4, 2020 Katherlee Matthews Gordon, 100 died Friday, July 3, 2020 at Friends Homes Guilford. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday July 8, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 3901 Forest Lawn Drive, with Rev. David Cagle officiating. Katherlee was born July 22, 1919, in Wake County, NC, daughter of the late Raldy and Emma Frances Matthews. She graduated from Holly Springs High School. For over 30 years, she worked as a mail order sales representative at Sears. Katherlee was the last living charter member of Guilford Park Presbyterian Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Gordon was precede in death by her husband, Archie Max Gordon; three sisters and one brother. She is survived by her daughter, Patsy Gordon Kimel and her husband, AB of Greensboro; sister, Reba Willard of Myrtle Beach, SC; grandchildren, Holly Moser and her husband, David, Robert Allen Kimel and great grandchildren, PK, Avery, Matthew and Madelyn. Also surviving is her nieces and nephew. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Guilford Park Presbyterian Church, 2100 Fernwood Drive, Greensboro, NC 27408. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is assisting the Gordon family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.