JANUARY 18, 1955 - APRIL 13, 2020 Fred Kemp Gordon, 65, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at Wesley Long Hospital after a brief illness. He is predeceased by his parents, Walter Ernest Gordon and Dorothy Mae Gordon. He is survived by his sister, Dorothy Kay Gordon; daughters, Carissa Graham of Greensboro, and Chelsea Taylor of Durham, and three grandchildren; Chase Graham, Collin Graham, and Karli Taylor. Kemp was a graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill. Until 1997, he served as an architectural hardware consultant and vice-president at Hardware Distributors. After suffering a traumatic brain injury at the hands of a drunk driver, he was a resident of Brighton Gardens until the time of his death. He was a member of Muirs Chapel United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Muirs Chapel UMC, 314 Muirs Chapel Rd., Greensboro, NC 27410. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family.

