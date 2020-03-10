GORDON, CLARENCE R. CLARENCE R. GORDON, AGE 91, OF Greensboro, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday March 12, 2020 at Gethsemane United Methodist Church with Rev. Sharon T. Lee officiating. The interment will immediately follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church fellowship hall following the interment. Clarence Gordon was born in Guilford County on May 19, 1928. He served his country during World War II as a US Navy Seabee. After the Navy, he worked for Southern Bell for over 30 years. Mr. Gordon was a lifelong member of Gethsemane United Methodist Church, and a member of Telephone Pioneers of America. He was an avid golfer at Monroeton Golf Course and also enjoyed making and repairing golf clubs and clocks. Most of all, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Mr. Gordon is survived by his daughters Linda Strickler (Verne), and Debbie Gordon, grandchildren Lt. Col. Matthew Strickler (Emily), Michael Strickler (Alicia), and great-grandchildren Mark, Kathleen, Howie, and Jacob Strickler. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Irene Gordon.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.