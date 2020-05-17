MAY 1, 2020 James Larry Goodwin, 75, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020. A private family service will be held at a later date. Born in Greensboro, N.C., he was a graduate of Northeast High School and later joined the Air Force where he was stationed at Homeland Air Force Base in Florida for 4 years. After which, he remained in Florida for the remainder of his life. James is preceded in death by his parents, James Lester Goodwin and Emma Lee Martin Williamson of Greensboro, N.C. James is survived by his brothers, Jackie Goodwin (Shirley) and Harry Goodwin, both of Greensboro, N.C.; sister, Nancy G. Tate (Charles) of Reidsville, N.C.; half-brothers, Donnie Goodwin (Linda) of Summerfield, N.C., Ricky Goodwin (Janice) of Pleasant Garden, N.C. and half-sister, Kelly Goodwin of Florida. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lebanon Baptist Church, 4635 Hicone Road, Greensboro, N.C., 27405

To plant a tree in memory of James Goodwin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries