MAY 1, 2020 James Larry Goodwin, 75, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020. A private family service will be held at a later date. Born in Greensboro, N.C., he was a graduate of Northeast High School and later joined the Air Force where he was stationed at Homeland Air Force Base in Florida for 4 years. After which, he remained in Florida for the remainder of his life. James is preceded in death by his parents, James Lester Goodwin and Emma Lee Martin Williamson of Greensboro, N.C. James is survived by his brothers, Jackie Goodwin (Shirley) and Harry Goodwin, both of Greensboro, N.C.; sister, Nancy G. Tate (Charles) of Reidsville, N.C.; half-brothers, Donnie Goodwin (Linda) of Summerfield, N.C., Ricky Goodwin (Janice) of Pleasant Garden, N.C. and half-sister, Kelly Goodwin of Florida. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lebanon Baptist Church, 4635 Hicone Road, Greensboro, N.C., 27405
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.