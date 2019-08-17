DECEMBER 1, 1954 - AUGUST 12, 2019 Mr. Larry Wayne Goodson, 64, loving son, dedicated father and great brother, passed into the loving hands of the Lord on August 12, 2019 after a long, valiant fight with cancer. He was born December 1, 1954 in Houston, TX, a son to Jeptha L. and Nan Gould Goodson. After living in Ohio and New Jersey, he moved to North Carolina ten years ago. He had worked in pharmaceutics but primarily spent his career in the restaurant industry. Surviving are his parents of Colfax, NC; his son, Lee William Goodson of New Jersey; two daughters, Kathleen Ellen Goodson of New Jersey and Cynthia Grace Goodson Rockwell of Reidsville, NC; a sister, Joan Yvonne Sena of Charlotte, NC; two brothers, John L. Goodson and wife Lori of Philadelphia, PA and Howard L. Goodson of Hillsborough, NJ. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Hospice Home at High Point for their loving care on his final journey home. Cumby Family Funeral Service 1015 Eastchester Dr. High Point, NC, 27262
