GREENSBORO Dorothy Goode, 86, died Saturday, October 26, 2019. A homegoing celebration will be held Wednesday, October 30 at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 408 Martin Luther King Jr., Drive at 12 p.m. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Park. Services entrusted to Hargett Funeral Service.
