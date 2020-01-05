GONNELLA, DOROTHY MARGARET (MCQUAID) DECEMBER 6, 1937 - January 3, 2020 Dorothy M. Gonnella passed away on Friday, January 3rd with family by her side in Greensboro, NC. Dorothy was born December 6, 1937 to Helen (Hamm) and John McQuaid in Everett, Massachusetts. She was raised in the Catholic faith and remained devoted to Christ her entire life. She married the love of her life, Leroy Peter Gonnella on August 30, 1958 in Revere, Ma. Their love lasted 62 years and they had three children, Lee, Elizabeth, and Jean. One of her greatest joys was her grandchildren, Graham, Paige and Janna. Dorothy was proud to be a wife, mother and homemaker. She made beautiful birthday cakes, was an excellent Italian cook, learning from her Grandmother-in-law, and took pride in keeping a beautiful home. She is survived by her husband, Leroy Gonnella, and her children, Lee (and Holly) Gonnella of Ashland, Oregon; Elizabeth (and Bob) Johnson of Wake Forest, and Jean Gonnella Stern of Mebane, as well as her granddaughters Elizabeth Paige and Janna Claire Johnson of Charlotte. She is preceded in death by her parents; her beloved grandson, Graham; her brothers Hugh and James McQuaid as well as close friend David Barry. A visitation will be held at Bright Funeral Home in Wake Forest on Monday, January 6th 1-2 pm, followed by a graveside service at 2:30 pm at the Wake Forest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Graham Johnson Cultural Arts Endowment to P.O. Box 1289 Wake Forest, NC 27588. The family is grateful for the care received at Beacon Place Hospice in Greensboro.
