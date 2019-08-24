DECEMBER 23, 1942 - AUGUST 22, 2019 GREENSBORO James "Jimmy" Sherwood Gollehon, 76, died Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem following an extended illness. He was born December 23, 1942, in Portsmouth, Virginia, and was the son of the late William Sherwood and Nettie Lee Adkins Gollehon. In 1961, he began working with the Greensboro News and Record in the mail room and ultimately retired from there as the Head of Fleet Maintenance. Jimmy was an active and devoted member of Mitchell's Grove United Methodist Church where he was a member of the Wednesday Bible Study, the Iron Men's Group, and the Administrative Board and also served as chairman of the trustees for a number of years. He was a member of Church Family Fellowship and a lifetime member of the NRA. Jimmy loved football, especially the Redskins, NASCAR racing, and trains. He enjoyed anything mechanical and liked tinkering with cars and was a master repairman who could fix anything. He served his community as a former volunteer with the Pinecroft-Sedgefield Fire Department. Most importantly, Jimmy was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was a gentle man and a man of few words. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, James Darren Gollehon; and a brother, Richard Gollehon. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Cynthia Misenheimer Gollehon, whom he married on September 14, 1963; son, Dr. Steven Gollehon of Greensboro; four grandchildren, Amanda Klein (Matthew), Hailey Gollehon, Madison Gollehon, and Victoria Gollehon; sister, Dorothy Tomlin; nephew, Vincent Gollehon (Brenda); sister-in-law, Janet Blakley (Marty); and brother-in-law, Sherwood Misenheimer (Terri). Funeral service celebrating Jimmy's life will be held 2 p.m., Monday, August 26, 2019, at Mitchell's Grove United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Tim Porter officiating. Burial will follow at Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point. Condolences may be sent to the family online on Jimmy's tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com. For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to Mitchell's Grove United Methodist Church, 3511 E. Kivett Drive, High Point, NC 27260. Cumby Family Funeral Service 1015 Eastchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262
