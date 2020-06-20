1958 - JUNE 15, 2020 Tony was an art teacher at Southeastern Randolph Middle School in Ramseur before his retirement after 30 years of service. Tony may be viewed on Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. There will be a private graveside service on Sunday at Oakland-McCrary Cemetery, Ramseur, NC. He is survived by: sister, Sharel Whitaker and husband, Paul; brothers, Christopher Goldston and wife, Mellie and Jeffery G. Goldston and wife Susan. Kimes Funeral Service 102 S. Kirkman St., Liberty, NC 27298

To plant a tree in memory of Anthony Goldston as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries