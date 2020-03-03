Richard Blair Goldfarb, 59, of Summerfield, passed away February 28, 2020 at Hospice of the Piedmont. He was preceded in death by his mother Rosalie Petshaft Goldfarb, father Marvin Goldfarb and sister Laurie Goldfarb McIntyre. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Cynthia Knowles Goldfarb, and his brother Gary Goldfarb of Austin, Texas. There will be a memorial service held at a later date in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be mailed to Karen Royster at 371 Victory Hill Church Road, Stoneville, NC 27048.

