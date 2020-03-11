GREENSBORO Joyce Overly Goke, 85, died Monday, March 9, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 12 at Lakeview Memorial Park, 3600 N. O'Henry Blvd. Forbis and Dick North Elm Street is assisting the family.

To send flowers to the family of Joyce Goke, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 11
Visitation
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - North Elm Chapel
1118 N. Elm Street
Greensboro, NC 27401
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 12
Graveside Service
Thursday, March 12, 2020
11:00AM
Lakeview Memorial Park
3600 N. Ohenry Blvd.
Greensboro, NC 27405
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

Tags

Load entries