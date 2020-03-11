GREENSBORO Joyce Overly Goke, 85, died Monday, March 9, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 12 at Lakeview Memorial Park, 3600 N. O'Henry Blvd. Forbis and Dick North Elm Street is assisting the family.
Service information
Mar 11
Visitation
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - North Elm Chapel
1118 N. Elm Street
Greensboro, NC 27401
Mar 12
Graveside Service
Thursday, March 12, 2020
11:00AM
Lakeview Memorial Park
3600 N. Ohenry Blvd.
Greensboro, NC 27405
