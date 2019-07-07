MAYODAN Tommy Lewis Goins, 59, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, left his earthly home unexpectedly Thursday, July 4, 2019, while working in his yard. Receiving of friends will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Colonial Funeral Home with funeral services at 2 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Matthews Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Tommy was born on October 5, 1959, in Forsyth County. He was a 1978 graduate of Stoneville High School. He was employed with Pine Hall Brick as Plant Manager. Tommy was a skilled carpenter who loved working with his hands. He loved his family immensely, especially his grandbabies. His kindness and loving heart will truly be missed. He was preceded in death by his mother Nellie Griffith Goins and Brothers Frankie, Larry, George and Robert Goins. Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Barbara Allen Goins; Daughters April Tucker and husband Robert Tucker, Angela Lewis and husband Joshua Lewis; Grandchildren Roman Goins, Rayla Lewis, Nathan Tucker, and Ryder Lewis; and Sister Shirley Goins. The family will receive friends at the residence. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net.
