GOINS, MIA MAE MIA MAE GOINS, 7 WEEKS OLD, PASSED away Wednesday, May 13, 2020. A memorial gathering will be held from 1 until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at George Brothers Funeral Service. In the spirit of celebrating Mia's life, please refrain from wearing dark colors. Mia is survived by her parents, William Wayne Goins and Amber Rose Soll Goins; sister, Zoey Lynn Goins; grandparents, Joy Lynn Tvelia, James G. Tvelia, Mark J. Soll, Tammy Lynn Flores, and William Roger Goins; aunt, Amber Lynn Keck; and uncles, Stephen Roger Goins, Kyle Ryan Soll, and Andrew J. Goins.

Service information

May 19
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive
Greensboro, NC 27406
