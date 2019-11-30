GOINS, BONNIE CLARK JANUARY 22, 1937 - NOVEMBER 28, 2019 Bonnie Clark Goins, 82, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at UNC Rockingham Health Care. A 2 p.m. graveside service will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Woodland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Ray Funeral Home prior to the service. Bonnie was born on January 22, 1937, to the late Oscar L. and Inez Smothers Clark. She attended Oasis Baptist Church and was a Tar Heels fan, NASCAR fan and loved Western movies. In addition to her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Earl Goins. She is survived by a niece, Wendy Clark Overton, and numerous Clark and Smothers cousins. Flowers are welcomed and memorials may be made to Oasis Baptist Church, 865 Crowder Road, Madison, NC 27025 or a charity of one's choice. Ray Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Bonnie Clark Goins and all are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.rayfuneralhome.com. Ray Funeral Home 119 N. Market Street
