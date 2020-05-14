James Thomas "Jimmy" Goad, 76, passed away May 11, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital. A 3 p.m. graveside service will be held Thursday, May 14 at Lakeview Memorial Park. Jimmy was born in Thomasville, NC to the late Thomas Jefferson Goad and Mayon Blake Goad. He was a graduate of Thomasville High School and retired as a truck driver with Harris Teeter. He was preceded in death by a son, James Thomas Goad, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Cindy Goad. Also surviving are children, James Thomas "TJ" Goad III, (Heather), Michele Richard and Joseph Moses (Cathy). Other survivors include a brother, John Goad (Sherry) and sister, Nancy Joyce (Tim). Additionally, he is survived by 8 grandchildren. He is also survived by his little dog, Lance. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.
