NOVEMBER 5, 1953 - JULY 22, 2019 It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to Deborah Lenae Isley Glover, who died Monday morning, July 22nd at her home. She was a loving wife to Rev. Ronald Glover, a caring 2nd mother ot Selina Glover, a dear baby sister to Carolyn Goins (Perry deceased) and Jackie Brown. She was a favorite aunt to her many, many nieces & nephews and a much loved 1st Lady at Mount Pleasant Christian Church. Deborah was the last of 9 children born to Wiliam McKinley & Octoal Hayes Isley (deceased) on November 05, 1953. She attended the Greensboro public schools, graduating from Jameb B. Dudley in 1971. She worked as a Lab Tech for 30 plus years for the office of Dr.'s LeBauer. She was a very talented singer, performing with different bands over the years. Then she met a Man Named JESUS and has been singing for HIM ever since. Deborah was pre-deceased by her 2 brothers, Bill Isley (Barbara), Charles "Buddy" Isley & 4 sisters, Shirley Curtis (Joe, deceased), Geraldine Morehead (Leroy, deceased), Lucille Cheek (James) & Linda Rich (Wayne). She is survived along with her husband, daughter & sisters by many, many neices & nephews (family & non-family). Deborah's Homegoing Service will be at World Victory (WVICC) 1414 Cliffwood Rd Greensboro, NC The family will greet visitors starting at 12 noon. A very special Thank You to Bishop Adrian Starks & the entire World Victory family for their kindness. Also, a very special Thank You to Bishop James Woodson who is presiding, a life long friend that we Love more than we can say. Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. 905 East Market Street

