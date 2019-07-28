NOVEMBER 5, 1953 - JULY 22, 2019 It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to Deborah Lenae Isley Glover, who died Monday morning, July 22nd at her home. She was a loving wife to Rev. Ronald Glover, a caring 2nd mother ot Selina Glover, a dear baby sister to Carolyn Goins (Perry deceased) and Jackie Brown. She was a favorite aunt to her many, many nieces & nephews and a much loved 1st Lady at Mount Pleasant Christian Church. Deborah was the last of 9 children born to Wiliam McKinley & Octoal Hayes Isley (deceased) on November 05, 1953. She attended the Greensboro public schools, graduating from Jameb B. Dudley in 1971. She worked as a Lab Tech for 30 plus years for the office of Dr.'s LeBauer. She was a very talented singer, performing with different bands over the years. Then she met a Man Named JESUS and has been singing for HIM ever since. Deborah was pre-deceased by her 2 brothers, Bill Isley (Barbara), Charles "Buddy" Isley & 4 sisters, Shirley Curtis (Joe, deceased), Geraldine Morehead (Leroy, deceased), Lucille Cheek (James) & Linda Rich (Wayne). She is survived along with her husband, daughter & sisters by many, many neices & nephews (family & non-family). Deborah's Homegoing Service will be at World Victory (WVICC) 1414 Cliffwood Rd Greensboro, NC The family will greet visitors starting at 12 noon. A very special Thank You to Bishop Adrian Starks & the entire World Victory family for their kindness. Also, a very special Thank You to Bishop James Woodson who is presiding, a life long friend that we Love more than we can say. Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. 905 East Market Street
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.